Spaniards will be soon able to watch live bullfights, but will still have to wait to fully enjoy the country’s famous nightlife.

Open-air bullrings will be allowed to operate from Monday, according to the new rules published on the Official Gazette Saturday. In parts of Spain that are entering the second phase of lockdown-easing, no more than 400 spectators will be allowed in, and in the regions entering the third and last phase, the limit will be 800.

The regions entering the final phase include about half of the country’s population. Phase three will also allow night clubs and bars, whose density in many Spanish cities is among the world’s highest, to go back to business. Capacity will be limited to one-third of normal. Dance floors will have to be reconverted and filled with tables instead. Casinos and game halls may also reopen at half of their capacity.

With almost 241,000 infections and more than 27,100 deaths, Spain is among the countries that has been hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The government reacted implementing one of the world strictest lockdowns starting in March. It’s, now set to be fully lifted three months later at the end of June. During the height of the restrictions, Spaniards could leave home for only a few reasons, including grocery shopping, and they couldn’t exercise outdoors.

The new rules also entail further relaxations for Madrid and Barcelona, the country’s largest cities, which will enter the second phase. For example, passengers in trains and buses will no longer need to keep an empty seat between each other.

