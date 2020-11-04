(Bloomberg) -- Spanish health authorities reported 8,924 coronavirus cases for the past 24 hours, and said that historical data on the pandemic have been revised.

The Health Ministry said Wednesday that errors and omissions made in March and April as the pandemic swept across the country have been corrected. New figures are now available and cover everything from infections and recoveries to hospital admissions and deaths.

The revision means today’s figures shouldn’t be directly compared with historical data. On Tuesday the Ministry reported 5,141 cases for the previous 24 hours.

