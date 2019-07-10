(Bloomberg) -- Spain is ruling out for now any sale of 100-year bonds, according to Carlos San Basilio, head of the country’s Treasury.

The government will sell more 50-year debt, its longest bond to date, under an issuance strategy developed with primary market dealers, the Treasury secretary general said in an interview in Madrid. Spain first sold the security in 2016.

“Our intention is to do regular issuance of 50 years, not go beyond that like the Austrians who go for 100 years,” San Basilio said.

Investors scrounging for ultra-safe securities yielding more than 1% have reached out to European sovereigns in recent years, although only a handful such as Belgium and Ireland have extended maturities to one century. Austria sold 1.25 billion euros ($1.4 billion) of 100-year debt in late June.

The Austrian deal was more than four times oversubscribed, and the security was priced to yield 1.171%.

Spain’s Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said Wednesday that the government would continue efforts to rein in increases in its debt. In autumn, the Treasury will see if it can further bring down its current goal of 30 billion euros ($33.6 billion) of net new borrowings, she said.

“We will see in September or October if we have margin to reduce further the net issuance of debt,” Calvino told reporters in Madrid. Spain last reduced its net issuance target in April, cutting it from the previous goal of 35 billion euros.

(Adds economy minister’s comments from sixth paragraph.)

--With assistance from John Ainger.

To contact the reporters on this story: Charles Penty in Madrid at cpenty@bloomberg.net;Todd White in Madrid at twhite2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Samuel Potter at spotter33@bloomberg.net, William Shaw, Anil Varma

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.