(Bloomberg) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said his government won’t impose lockdowns used at the start of the pandemic to curb the surge in coronavirus cases.

“We fear returning to that situation of March 2020, but the situation today is different, and therefore we will not apply the same measures,” Sanchez said in a briefing after meeting the leaders of regional governments.

In March 2020, the government declared a state of alarm, imposing tough movement curbs nationwide.

