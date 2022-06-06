(Bloomberg) -- Spanish stainless steelmaker Acerinox SA ended merger talks with rival Aperam SA, halting a potential combination that would have created the biggest producer of the metal in Europe.

Acerinox’s board “unanimously agreed not to continue with the preliminary conversations with Aperam SA to study a possible corporate operation,” the Madrid-based company said in a statement on Monday, without elaborating.

The two firms announced June 3 that they were holding talks about a potential tie-up, following a report by Bloomberg News.

A merger would have required the backing of the Mittal family, which controls 40% of Amsterdam-listed Aperam, and of Spain’s March family, which owns about 18% of Acerinox. A deal would also probably have drawn close scrutiny from regulators, as the combined entity would have had a European market share of about 49%.

Acerinox shares dropped as much as 4.4%, and traded down 1.9% at 3:12 p.m. in Madrid. Aperam fell 2.6%.

Aperam was spun off from ArcelorMittal in 2011.

