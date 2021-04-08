(Bloomberg) -- Spanish builder ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA has approached Atlantia SpA with an offer to acquire the firm’s Italian highway concessions, according to people familiar with the matter.

The approach was made in a letter sent by Florentino Perez, ACS’s chairman and top shareholder, to Rome-based Atlantia, in which he expressed the Spanish builder’s interest in buying Atlantia’s Autostrade per l’Italia unit, according to the people, who asked not to be named because the matter isn’t public. In the letter, Perez valued 100% of the road unit at up to 10 billion euros ($11.9 billion).

The approach was reported earlier by the Financial Times.

Perez said earlier in the week that he was interested in creating a giant highway operator and was open to a deal on Autostrade. ACS last week completed an agreement to sell its industrial engineering unit to France’s Vinci SA. Atlantia and ACS jointly control Abertis Infraestructuras SA, an operator of highways.

