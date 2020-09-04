(Bloomberg) -- Bankia SA and CaixaBank are exploring a merger to take on the largest banks in the country and kickstart consolidation in one of Europe’s hardest-hit economies during the coronavirus pandemic.

The firms are examining an all-share combination, CaixaBank said in a statement overnight. Discussions are “preliminary,” Bankia said separately, adding that it had submitted a proposal to examine the deal to its board.

An agreement would likely see Barcelona-based Caixabank take over a Madrid rival that’s about a third of its size and help it better compete for market share in a country dominated by giants Banco Santander SA and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA. The takeover could also be the first major deal in a market dominated by retail banking and struggling to boost profit in an era of negative rates and consumers hard-hit by the pandemic.

Spain’s government has been deliberating over what to do with its 61% stake in Bankia since it had to rescue the lender in 2012 to avoid a collapse of the nation’s entire financial system. Spain’s bank rescue fund known as Frob would hold 14% of the new group, El Confidencial reported earlier, without saying where it got the information.

Frob would analyze any proposed merger with “objectivity,” from the perspective of optimizing the recovery of state aid, according to an statement from the Spanish Economy Ministry.

CaixaBank is particularly strong in insurance and has 3,846 branches in Spain, more than 35,000 employees and a market value of almost 11 billion euros. Bankia specializes in mortgages and has 2,267 branches and a workforce of nearly 16,000. Its market value is 3.2 billion euros.

CaixaBank shares are down by about 35% this year, compared with a near 46% drop for Bankia.

European banks are reeling from intense competition and the fallout from negative interest rates, but few have succeeded in executing mergers to reduce overcapacity and increase profits. Top officials at the European Central Bank have said they want to facilitate deals, including making it easier to move liquidity across borders and allowing lenders to rely more heavily on branches rather than separately capitalized subsidiaries.

Bankers across the region are jostling to position themselves ahead of the expected wave of consolidation in fragmented markets such as Germany. Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said at a conference earlier this week that the pandemic could accelerate that process. Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo SA is taking over domestic rival Unione di Banche Italiane SpA to be in a stronger position for cross-border deals.

