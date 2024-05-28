(Bloomberg) -- Bankinter SA is trying to sell loans worth about €550 million ($598 million), joining other Spanish lenders that are offloading assets in an effort to free up their balance sheets.

The Madrid-based bank is marketing one portfolio containing performing loans with a nominal value of more than €500 million and two smaller portfolios of non-performing loans, according to people familiar with the matter. It expects to dispose of the big portfolio in the third quarter, they said, asking not to be identified because the talks are private.

A Bankinter representative declined to comment.

Spanish banks are seeking to shed billions in loans as higher interest rates threaten to take a toll on the economy and push more borrowers to default. Rival CaixaBank SA is also in the market with portfolios worth about €1.1 billion, Bloomberg has reported, while BBVA last year sold a package of €500 million.

Bankinter’s proposed deals are part of its “minimal default ratio strategy” and they are “a top priority” this year, according to a marketing document seen by Bloomberg. The big portfolio that Bankinter is trying to sell is comprised of loans to 50,000 former credit card holders, according to the marketing document.

The lender’s consumer finance unit had €4.7 billion in outstanding loans at the end of the first quarter, with €1 billion of those given through debit cards and credit cards, according to an investor presentation.

The second portfolio marketed by Bankinter contains secured mortgages from individuals and small enterprises, and the third one is made up of mortgages linked to multi-currency loans, some of which come with potential legal issues, according to the document seen by Bloomberg. The two packages have a combined nominal value of about €40 million.

Bankinter faces claims over its multi-currency loans that could cost it as much as €146 million, according to an estimate in its latest annual report. The bank has also made provisions of €77 million for legal proceedings over “usury interest rates” through its revolving credit cards and consumer loans.

