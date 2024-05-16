(Bloomberg) -- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA is selling about 300 branches as the lender shifts to digital offerings.

The price for the portfolio is about €100 million ($109 million), people familiar with the matter said. The buyer is a domestic property fund and BBVA has been receiving advice on the transaction from investment bank Alantra Partners SA, they said, asking not to be named discussing private information.

Representatives for BBVA and Alantra declined to comment.

The sale comes amid a hostile bid by BBVA for a smaller domestic rival, Banco de Sabadell SA. The proposed deal has drawn anger from Sabadell’s management and opposition from the country’s government.

Read More: Sabadell CEO Says BBVA Bid Underestimates Restructuring Costs

BBVA is seeking to move client interactions to digital and “self-service channels,” partly as a way to cut costs, it said in its latest annual report. It has reduced the number of Spanish branches by almost half over the past four years, it said.

Spain’s second-largest bank had almost 1,900 domestic branches at the end of the first quarter, out of nearly 6,000 globally.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.