(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s largest private equity firm is working to raise a new fund worth more than €2 billion ($2.2 billion) as it seeks to tap into investor appetite for European infrastructure.

Asterion Industrial Partners is currently preparing documentation and it’s working with the securities regulator to get clearance for the fund launch in what is known as the “pre-market” phase, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be named because the information isn’t public. The firm plans to reach out to potential investors in upcoming weeks to gauge their interest once all necessary approvals are complete, one of the people said.

An press officer for Asterion declined to comment.

Asterion, which was set up six years ago by former KKR & Co executive Jesús Olmos, has raised a combined €2.9 billion through two previous funds so far, making it Spain’s largest private equity firm. It has since acquired infrastructure assets in Spain, Germany, Italy, France and Ireland, ranging from power utility to fiber-optic broadband networks.

The investment firm has also sold various assets including a renewable energy portfolio to Repsol SA in late 2022 for €560 million. It’s currently in the process of selling a data center operator it co-owns with Telefonica SA.

Asterion’s initial fund raised €1.1 billion in January 2020, while the second raised €1.8 billion in February 2022, according to its website. The fund focuses on energy, telecom, utility and mobility infrastructure in Western Europe. Its most recent acquisition was German utility Steag in December.

