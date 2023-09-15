(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is probably done with monetary tightening, according to Spain’s Economy Minister Nadia Calvino.

“We will surely be paying great attention to the explanations of the ECB on their recent decision from yesterday, which apparently — and I suppose they will confirm — is probably putting an end to the very fast interest-rate increase that we have lived in the last 12 months,” she told reporters in Santiago de Compostela, where she’s hosting a meeting of European Union finance and central bank chiefs.

Read more: ECB’s Latest Hike Won’t Help Economy, Italy Minister Tells Ansa

--With assistance from James Regan, Kamil Kowalcze, Alessandra Migliaccio, Jorge Valero, Alonso Soto, William Horobin and Jana Randow.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.