(Bloomberg) -- Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Nadia Calvino welcomed the UK’s U-turn on a plan to cut taxes for top earners, saying it was about being fair.

“I think it’s very good news that they backtracked, in particular when it comes to the reduction of the taxes on the wealthiest in society,” Calvino said in a Bloomberg Television interview in Luxembourg on Monday. “It really shows it’s not just a matter of financial stability but a matter of fairness.”

Calvino, who is also her country’s finance minister, spoke hours after an embarrassing reversal in Britain that saw Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng drop his proposal just 10 days after announcing it, in a bid to fend off a mounting rebellion in his Conservative Party.

“We’re all confronted with a challenge: how to contain prices, how to support our economy, how to fund our public services,” she said. “We need to ensure that we have fiscal sustainability, financial stability but also a fair distribution of the impact of the war.”

Spain has taken a different route than the UK, introducing a new wealth tax as it continues to seek ways to raise funds to pay for social policies amid inflation that’s soaring because of the war in Ukraine.

Taxing the rich is “what all international institutions are recommending, and this is what the Spanish government has been defending when it comes to the international framework,” Calvino said. “We need a fair tax system, we need to avoid a race to the bottom, which at the end of the day is making all of us poorer.”

