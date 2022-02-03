Spain’s Calvino Sees No Need for Change to ECB Monetary Policy

Spain’s Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said she saw no reason for the European Central Bank to change its monetary policy with inflation expectations staying below its 2% mid-term target.

“Underlying inflation is starting to ease, so I don’t see a structural change that will lead to a change in monetary policy,” Calvino told Onda Cero radio.

