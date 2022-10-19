(Bloomberg) -- Spanish gas network operator Enagás SA may eventually sell assets, including its stake in Tallgrass Energy LP, to fund pipelines needed to cut Europe’s dependence on Russian fuel.

While the company can maintain its dividend policy through 2026 and fund the €1.3 billion ($1.3 billion) of capital expenditure in its strategic plan, toward the end of the period it will need “something more,” Chief Executive Officer Arturo Gonzalo said in an interview. Those finances will be needed to build gas pipelines from Spain to France and Italy, he said.

Enagás holds a 30% stake in Tallgrass, and for the moment it’s prepared to help fund the US midstream company’s strategy of prioritizing growth over dividends, the CEO said. However, longer term, Enagás would consider selling its holding, along with other assets outside Europe, Gonzalo said.

If assets are mature and market conditions allow their disposal, that will be “a clear option,” Gonzalo said.

For the moment, Tallgrass must “take advantage of current opportunities,” at a time when “the US has become Europe’s great liquefied natural gas supplier and its midstream is working at full capacity,” he said.

Gas Connections

Madrid-based Enagás also wants to strengthen Europe’s gas infrastructure, which would help the region tap the excess regasification capacity in Spanish plants, according to Gonzalo.

“Europe is lacking an interconnection allowing it to intensify west-east flows, and that’s the great weakness of a gas system designed to be fed with the Russian fuel,” he said. “Now that it has disappeared, an infrastructure going the other way round has to be built quickly.”

Such pipelines, which could ultimately carry hydrogen, would be more efficient and cheaper than floating regasification units. Those so-called FSRUs are “boats that need crews and staff to operate them and have to go into dry dock to be maintained,” said Gonzalo.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.