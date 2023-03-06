(Bloomberg) -- With European Central Bank policy makers preparing to hike interest rates yet again at their March meeting, Spanish banks have been paying their customers even less for their savings.

Spain’s lenders paid 0.37% on new household deposits with an agreed maturity of as long as one year in January, down from 0.42% in December, according to ECB data published Friday. By comparison, the rate for the savings of French families jumped to 2.34% from 2.13%, while Dutch banks paid 2.03%.

The trend for Iberian savers to get paid less is also seen at Openbank, the digital banking business that’s operated across several European markets by Banco Santander SA, Spain’s biggest lender.

A Spanish or Portuguese client earns a maximum annual rate of 0.2% on the savings account at Openbank, while a customer in the Netherlands can earn up to 1.5% for parking as much as €200,000 ($212,540) in a similar product, the bank said in response to questions. An account at Openbank’s German franchise pays 1%.

The issue of what lenders pay for savings is important because encouraging consumers to save instead of spend is key to the ECB’s efforts to bring inflation to heel. A further hike of 50 basis points in March — described as very likely by ECB President Christine Lagarde — would take its rate increases since July to 350 basis points.

“If credit is getting more expensive but savings are not getting the benefit, the transfer mechanism for monetary policy is not being fully employed,” Angel Talavera, head of European economics at Oxford Economics, said by phone. “Banks are just making more money and their balance sheets are getting stronger.”

Spanish lenders such as Santander are awash with customer funds and under no immediate pressure to offer more to attract savings.

“What really works in an economy is competition so we are in very competitive markets and we are adjusting to each market,” Santander Chairman Ana Botin said in an interview with Bloomberg TV last week.

--With assistance from Ainhoa Goyeneche.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.