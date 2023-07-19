(Bloomberg) -- Shareholders of Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas (FCC), controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, approved an initial public offering of its own shares to reduce share capital by 7% via the acquisition of more than 32 million shares at 12.50 euros apiece, Expansion reported.

That represents a 38% premium compared to the share’s median price during the last six months, according to Expansion.

Company will disburse a maximum of 400m euros: Expansion

Board deems consideration reasonable for the group from a financial perspective: Expansion

Some minority shareholders have criticized the move, seeing it as a sign of an exclusionary initial public offering to come and as a bid to strengthen larger shareholders: Expansion

Board subsecretary Felipe B. Garcia Perez denied that the offering is meant to push out any shareholders or lead up to an exclusionary offering, Expansion reported

