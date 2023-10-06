(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s former king, who abdicated in 2014 during a corruption scandal, won a bid to dismiss a London suit involving allegations he harassed and spied on his ex-lover.

Juan Carlos de Borbon Y Borbon won’t have to face a trial brought by Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, a Danish national who had a five year relationship with the ex-monarch from 2004, a London judge ruled Friday. Any claim should be heard in Spain instead, Judge Rowena Collins Rice said.

Juan Carlos, who lives in Abu Dhabi but remains domiciled in Spain, has been fighting to block the London litigation from getting off the ground ever since it was filed in 2020. The case has passed through multiple courts with judges considering that he couldn’t assert immunity over any conduct after his abdication. He’s denied any form of harassment and calls her allegations untrue.

Zu Sayn-Wittgenstein says she ended the relationship when she discovered he’d been unfaithful. She alleged that the former monarch used the considerable powers at his disposal to spy, intimidate and threaten her and her family. She said in a statement that she was considering her options.

“It is disheartening to see that victims of harassment often struggle to find justice in our legal system,” she said after the ruling. “Intimidation and harassment of me and my children continues and is aimed at fully collapsing me.”

