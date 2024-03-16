(Bloomberg) -- Girona FC is fighting against an unexpected opponent in its surprise success near the top of Spain’s top football league: drought.

The second-placed Catalan club, which is controlled by City Football Group Ltd. — the owner of English powerhouse Manchester City — is seven points away from leader Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Catalonia has been hit by the hardest drought on record, forcing the local government to declare a state of emergency for water.

The measure affects over 200 towns, including the capital Barcelona, and restricts daily water consumption per person in addition to other rules.

As a consequence, football clubs are allowed to water the grass of their stadiums only as long as they limit other uses. That means Girona’s youth players cannot take a shower after training sessions and games, a restriction not applied to visiting teams, according to the club’s president Delfi Geli.

Shower usage has also been curtailed, although not fully limited, at La Vinya, the first team’s training center. The turf of the 14,500-seat Montilivi stadium is only being watered for 10 minutes ahead of matches as night humidity is enough to keep it in good conditions during the winter months, said Geli. There is no plan as yet for what to do if the situation gets worse during the warmer seasons.

“The Catalan government will have to tell us what to do, but watering a football turf is a negligible aspect of a much bigger problem,” said Geli. “For the time being, we’re just hoping it’s going to rain.”

Water pumped from a well is helping keep Montilivi’s turf in perfect conditions, he added. Still, the final training session before home games no longer takes place at the stadium — a city-council-owned facility where players aren’t allowed to take showers — but at la Vinya, where they can.

Reservoirs across Catalonia have dropped below 15%, following about 40 months of below-average rain and two years of record heat. Spain is even studying bringing water in by tanker ships from the neighboring Valencia region. The situation has prompted Catalonia to set up a €2.6 billion ($2.9 billion) plan to live without rain by 2030 as global warming makes droughts in the future more common.

