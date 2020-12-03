(Bloomberg) -- The Spanish government is analyzing shortening working hours as well as cutting the working-week to four days, Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias said.

The government is considering proposing shorter working hours to boost employment, Iglesias said in an interview Thursday with state-broadcaster RTVE. The Labor Ministry is also studying the possibility of shortening the working week to four days, he said.

Any proposals in this sense would be presented by the government within the framework of so-called social dialogue with unions and industry groups.

Iglesias is the leader of Unidas Podemos, the junior partner in Spain’s governing coalition. The Labor Ministry is led by Yolanda Diaz, a member of his group.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.