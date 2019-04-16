Apr 16, 2019
Spain's Modernizer, Evans on Prices, China's Clues: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
Welcome to Tuesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- Francois Villeroy de Galhau, a European Central Bank Governing Council member, said the benefits of negative interest-rates outweigh the drawbacks
- In Madrid, Pablo Hernandez de Cos and his team are on a mission to repair the reputation of the Spain’s central bank
- Thirteen members of the ECB’s Governing Council have at least 100,000 euros ($113,000) in deposits with a bank supervised by the Frankfurt institution
- The Federal Reserve may need to cut interest rates if U.S. inflation falls, said Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, who currently sees rates on hold until the fall of 2020
- Australia’s central bank discussed interest-rate cuts in a review of policy scenarios at its April 2 board meeting and concluded there was “not a strong case” for an adjustment in the near term
- China’s holdings of Treasury securities rose for a third month amid signs its trade war with the U.S. could be coming to a conclusion
- Also on China, here are five clues on whether the economic upturn has staying power
- A former Bank of Japan official said the central bank needs a vision for eventually unwinding its massive asset purchases if it eases policy further
