Francois Villeroy de Galhau, a European Central Bank Governing Council member, said the benefits of negative interest-rates outweigh the drawbacks

In Madrid, Pablo Hernandez de Cos and his team are on a mission to repair the reputation of the Spain’s central bank

Thirteen members of the ECB’s Governing Council have at least 100,000 euros ($113,000) in deposits with a bank supervised by the Frankfurt institution

The Federal Reserve may need to cut interest rates if U.S. inflation falls, said Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, who currently sees rates on hold until the fall of 2020

Australia’s central bank discussed interest-rate cuts in a review of policy scenarios at its April 2 board meeting and concluded there was “not a strong case” for an adjustment in the near term

China’s holdings of Treasury securities rose for a third month amid signs its trade war with the U.S. could be coming to a conclusion

Also on China, here are five clues on whether the economic upturn has staying power

A former Bank of Japan official said the central bank needs a vision for eventually unwinding its massive asset purchases if it eases policy further

