(Bloomberg) -- Spanish home developer Neinor Homes SA is setting up a joint venture with local real estate investment platform Urbanitae to develop new housing projects and offset headwinds facing the sector.

Over the next 18 months, the two companies will invest as much as €150 million ($160 million) in projects to build homes for sale, according to people familiar with the matter. Neinor will hold a 20% stake in the joint venture and will be in charge of managing the platform and overseeing property development and construction, said the people who asked not to be identified as the information isn’t public.

The move extends Neinor’s partnership strategy, which seeks to raise funds and spread risk to counter trends that have led to a sharp decline in home building across Europe. Surging interest rates, rising building costs and tighter energy-efficiency rules have contributed to a slowdown in construction that threatens to make the region’s housing crunch even more severe.

Spanish developers have been wary of deploying capital, which has led to a scarcity of new housing developments. The stock of new dwellings has decreased for 13 consecutive years and is now at the lowest since 2007, right before the housing bubble burst. In high-demand regions such as Madrid, new housing starts through June were 15.2% lower than the already-weak previous year, according to government data.

The deal with Urbanitae is the third joint venture set up by Neinor in the past seven months. The total volume amounts to 60% of the €500 million co-investment target set in its five-year strategic plan. The Bilbao-based firm reached a similar deal in June with AXA IM Alts to build and then sell 250 housing units as part of a €110 million high-rise project in Madrid.

Urbanitae provides a platform for private individuals to invest in real estate projects. The company is chaired by Eduardo Navarro, who is also chairman of Spanish private equity fund Sherpa Capital Entidad Gestora SA.

