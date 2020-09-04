(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s daily coronavirus infections rose to the highest in about four months, as the country struggles to control new outbreaks.

There were 4,503 new cases in the past 24 hours compared with 3,607 on Thursday, the Health Ministry said Friday. That was the highest since April 23, when 4,635 infections were recorded.

Spain has more cases per capita than any other European country. Infections have climbed since mid-July, as restrictions loosened and people grow weary of social distancing and hygiene guidelines. With schools preparing to open across the nation in coming weeks, concerns are mounting that events could spiral out of control.

Still, the situation isn’t comparable with March and April, when the nation was among the hardest hit in the world.

