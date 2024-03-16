(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s credit profile outlook was lifted to positive at Moody’s Ratings, on the back of forecasts for solid economic growth and declining debt ratios.

“The outlook change is underpinned by a more balanced growth model for Spain that could lead to higher and less volatile growth than what Moody’s currently assumes,” it said in a statement late on Friday. “Spain’s economy features low private sector leverage, a robust banking sector, a current account surplus and a strengthened labor market compared to the last decade.”

Moody’s analysts Olivier Chemla and Dietmar Hornung kept Spain at Baa1, the third-lowest investment grade. A separate rating review a S&P Global Ratings maintained the country at A, two notches higher.

The decision by the rating companies comes the same week that the government announced that it would shelve plans to write a budget for 2024, due to political turmoil, and focus instead on passing one for 2025. This means the 2023 budget will be rolled over for this year.

Spain’s debt as a percentage of GDP has decreased from 116.8% in 2021 to 107.7% last year. It is expected to drop further this year but then increase in the two subsequent years, according to estimates by the Bank of Spain.

The central bank recently raised its economic-growth forecast for 2025 1.9% from a 1.6% for 2024, while the government expects 2%. Spain has grown more than most of European in since pandemic.

