Spanish electricity prices, which have surged since the first half of last year, will likely continue to rise in coming months, according to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

“All forecasts tell us that” prices will continue to increase in the next few months, Sanchez said in an interview with website Eldiario.es. He also renewed calls to reform Europe’s energy pricing regulations so as to decouple “the price of gas from the evolution of the price of electricity.”

Sanchez said his government has taken measures to ease the impact of higher energy prices that have pushed inflation to its highest in three decades. Last year, the country introduced tax cuts on electricity prices.

The administration is currently considering further fiscal measures, Ecological Transition Minister Teresa Ribera said earlier this week.

Recently, Spain clashed with the EU Commission over its decision to label gas and nuclear energy investments as sustainable. Ribera has said the government may implement its own classification system to separate nuclear from the rest.

