(Bloomberg) -- Pedro Sanchez kicked off a round of talks with rivals in a bid remain Spain’s prime minister as parties to his right repeated pledges to obstruct him.

Pablo Iglesias, leader of the anti-austerity platform Podemos, said Sanchez had offered him the possibility of taking part in a “government of co-operation” after meeting him for talks on Tuesday in Madrid. As Sanchez asks parties across the political spectrum to give ground, the conservative People’s Party and the liberals of Ciudadanos repeated pledges to stonewall his efforts.

Sanchez’s Socialists emerged as the biggest party in parliament after general elections held in April but is still well short of a governing majority, even with Podemos as a likely partner. At the moment, he is still trying to persuade the PP and Ciudadanos to agree to abstain in an investiture vote to allow him to govern without potentially having to rely on Catalan separatist parties to smooth his path to power.

With Sanchez due to meet PP leader Pablo Casado and Albert Rivera of Ciudadanos later on Tuesday, the chances of them giving ground looked slim. Officials from both parties have pledged they won’t do anything to make it easier for him to take office.

“We are not going to facilitate his investiture,” Jose Manuel Villegas, Ciudadanos general secretary, said in an interview with RNE radio Tuesday, adding that the talks today wouldn’t “be of much use.”

A refusal by the PP and Ciudadanos to abstain would force Sanchez to scrape together support from a medley of regional parties to be able to govern. Relying on abstentions from Catalan separatist parties such as ERC would be tricky politically for Sanchez given their stated aim of wishing to split from Spain.

