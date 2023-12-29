(Bloomberg) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez appointed Carlos Cuerpo, currently head of the Spanish treasury, to be his new economy minister.

Cuerpo will take over from Nadia Calvino, who is stepping down after five-and-a-half years to run the European Investment Bank.

The new minister will tackle an economy facing slower growth and accelerated consumer prices, while also having to deal with the phasing out of a barrage of inflation-relief policies, including tax cuts on food and power, and subsidies for transportation.

But the economy is in healthier shape than most of the euro area, as the region flirts with recession. Spain is expected to continue growing in 2024, unemployment is hovering near the lowest in about 16 years and its budget complies with European Union rules.

Calvino’s departure marks a major loss for Sanchez, under whom she also served as deputy prime minister, but it will allow him to reset working relations within his cabinet. While Calvino had an excellent relationship with Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero, who succeeds her as deputy premier, she repeatedly clashed with Yolanda Diaz, the labor minister, and with Jose Luis Escriva, the minister for digital transformation who is also one of Sanchez’s key economic advisers.

The Economy Ministry plays a crucial role in relations with Brussels, as the EU executive pushes countries to cut deficits. Spain is also the second-biggest recipient of EU recovery funds, money Sanchez and his ministers say can be used to transform country’s industry.

Cuerpo will also have to help name the central bank governor, with Pablo Hernandez de Cos’s term set to end in June. The economy minister traditionally puts forward the governor’s name.

