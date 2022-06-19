(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s main opposition party was projected to score a resounding election victory in the country’s most populous region, highlighting the scale of the challenge Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez faces to win re-election next year.

The conservative Popular Party took between 58 and 61 of 109 seats in Andalusia’s regional parliament, which would allow it to govern alone, according to a survey taken before election day and published after polls closed on Sunday. It would more than double the party’s seats compared with the last election in 2018, when it ousted Sanchez’s Socialists from its historical stronghold.

The Socialists, or PSOE, was poised to lose as many as seven seats to 26, according to the June 3-18 GAD3 poll for state-run TVE television. The far-right Vox party was projected to gain seats and became the third-biggest political force.

Sanchez and his government have been struggling to cope with the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has helped push inflation to the highest in more than three decades and sparked protests over soaring fuel prices in the euro area’s fourth largest economy.

Sanchez, 50, has indicated he plans to call a general election in December 2023. While the PSOE retains a slight lead in national opinion polls, the Popular Party has narrowed the gap in recent months. In office since 2018, Sanchez has also been plagued by regular run-ins with his junior partner in government, the far-left Podemos party.

If the poll is confirmed by official results, the PP’s coalition partner in Andalusia, the center-right Ciudadanos party, failed to garner enough votes Sunday for a seat in the Andalusian regional parliament.

With about 18% of the country’s population, Andalusia is a key battleground in a nation where politics is still overshadowed by the Catalan secession crisis. The southern region around Seville is one of the poorest in the country.

