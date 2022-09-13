(Bloomberg) -- Rooftop solar power has expanded wildly in Spain this year amid soaring costs for other forms of energy, accelerating a growth trend in the sun-drenched nation.

Installations have increased by 10 times so far in 2022, Spanish Environmental Transition Minister Teresa Ribera said in an interview with local broadcaster TV3. Compared to 2018, the country recorded a 410% increase, said Ribera, who’s also in charge of its energy policy.

Europe is struggling with an unprecedented energy crisis as Russia’s curbs of natural gas supplies push power prices to record levels. That has kicked into overdrive Spain’s trend toward solar energy, which allows consumers to be less reliant on traditional forms of power generation.

Favorable rules and ample room for expansion have quickened the pace, with solar self-consumption on private property growing by 102% in 2021, according to local industry group UNEF.

The government is also set to assess proposals to install solar panels on public buildings, said Ribera. “It’s important to take advantage of our roofs and the hours of sun exposure, which may allow us to significantly cut the power grid demand,” she said.

The European Commission, EU’s executive arm, estimates the bloc could cut gas consumption by an additional 2.5 billion cubic meters annually by installing an extra 15 terawatt-hours of rooftop solar systems in 2022. Research group BloombergNEF said this would equal 12 gigawatts to 15 gigawatts, depending on the location.

