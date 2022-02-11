(Bloomberg) -- Banco de Sabadell SA is exploring a sale of its payments business, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Spanish banking group is working with an adviser on the potential disposal, which could fetch between 250 million euros ($285 million) and 350 million euros, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty they’ll lead to a sale, the people said. A representative for Sabadell declined to comment.

The payments business handles the processing of transactions made with credit and debit cards.

Sabadell has been looking to sell peripheral assets to bolster capital buffers since a sale to larger Spanish rival Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA collapsed in 2020 over price. The bank has looked at selling international assets from Mexico to the U.K., where it owns TSB Bank Plc, to focus on retail banking at home.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.