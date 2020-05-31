(Bloomberg) --

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he will ask lawmakers to approve a final extension of the country’s state of emergency until June 21.

Parliament will vote on Wednesday on Sanchez’s proposal to extend the state of emergency. The premier has argued that the measure, which allows the government to limit citizens’ movement and impose other restrictions, has allowed the administration to quell the virus.

In the final stage of the state of emergency, Sanchez said the central government will devolve more control over the lifting of the lockdown to authorities in Spain’s autonomous regions. Some of them have clamored for a greater say in implementing the measures.

