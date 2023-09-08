(Bloomberg) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez canceled his plans to travel to the G-20 summit in India after testing positive for Covid-19.

“I feel well,” Sanchez said in a post on X late Thursday in which he reported his test result. “Spain will be magnificently represented by the Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister.”

Earlier in the week, US President Joe Biden underwent several Covid-19 tests, all negative, after First Lady Jill Biden tested positive. The White House announced late Thursday that the president’s final test cleared him to travel to New Delhi.

Although Spain is not a member of the G-20, it has taken part in the bloc’s summits since 2008 and is considered a permanent guest. The nation currently also holds the six-month rotating presidency of the European Union.

