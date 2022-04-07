(Bloomberg) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez met with King Mohammed VI of Morocco, seemingly ending a years-long feud between Madrid and its biggest African business partner that had imperiled economic and security cooperation.

The two countries will open ““a new phase” in their relationship and “concrete activities” will be put in motion to strengthen it, the Moroccan royal house said in a statement after the meeting between both leaders.

Ties between the two Mediterranean nations had been fraught since 2015 as disputes raged over maritime borders, the status of Spanish exclaves bordering Morocco and the fate of Western Sahara, a disputed territory Spain once ruled and that Morocco annexed in 1975.

There was a sea-change last month, when Spain backed Morocco’s proposal to grant limited autonomy to Western Sahara and ended its longstanding policy of neutrality. Moroccan media that reflect the palace’s views described Sanchez’s visit as historic.

The rapprochement would have been hard to imagine a year ago, when Spain hosted the leader of the Polisario Front, the group fighting for Western Sahara’s independence, for medical treatment. After Moroccan officials hinted at unspecified consequences, thousands of people entered the Spanish territory of Ceuta in a single day by swimming ashore or using rubber dinghies. Morocco denied it was a retaliation.

Spain, Gas Supplier Algeria Hit Standoff Over Disputed Territory

Better Spanish-Morocco relations would boost trade, including key gas and electricity exports to the North African country. But they’re spelling trouble for Spain’s ties with its main energy supplier, Algeria, which has its own long-running feud with neighbor Morocco.

Algeria, which backs the Polisario Front’s demand for a referendum to decide Western Sahara’s future, suspended the repatriation of irregular immigrants and restricted Spanish carrier Iberia’s flights after Spain changed its stance. State oil and gas monopoly Sonatrach has said it may carry out “a recalculation of prices” with Spain.

