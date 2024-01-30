(Bloomberg) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has just weeks to win over a group of Catalan lawmakers if he wants to avoid facing a government crisis following a defeat in parliament.

The government’s options are to either convince seven Catalan deputies to back an amnesty law they rejected Tuesday, or cave in to their demands to rewrite the bill. If he can’t get that done within the short timetable, the draft will be scrapped and the Socialist leader will have lost the support of a key ally, severely curtailing his ability to pass legislation.

The defeat underlines Sanchez’s reliance on a handful of separatists after he agreed a controversial deal with Junts per Catalunya last year to secure a third term. Wielding their votes as a political bargaining chip, they’re in a position to extract demands — and, by and large, the Socialists have had to acquiesce so far.

Part of the deal was a law intended to give amnesty to separatists involved in a failed bid for Catalan independence in 2017.

The Socialists lost Tuesday’s vote by 179 to 171. A total of 176 would have been enough to pass the law.

An outright collapse of the government is unlikely given Spanish parliamentary rules, under which a prime minister can only be removed if their opponents can rally behind an alternative government.

But it’s also unlikely that Sanchez will be able to govern for the full four-year term if he can’t pass legislation. In 2019 he chose to call snap elections after failing to muster support to pass a budget.

Exiled Separatist

The amnesty law was the central plank of the deal with Junts per Catalunya. It would benefit hundreds of activists involved in staging an illegal independence referendum in 2017, including Carles Puigdemont, the regional president at the time who has since been living in Belgium on the run from Spanish courts.

“It’s a bit early days. I don’t think this is the end of the world,” said Federico Santi, an analyst at Eurasia. Still, he said Sanchez “paid quite a high price to secure another term” as the deal with the Catalan party angered many of his supporters.

The law was negotiated for months before Tuesday’s vote, but Junts’ officials started requesting changes in recent days after two judges revived long-shelved criminal probes linked to the independence push. One of the cases is for terrorism and the other for treason, both crimes that wouldn’t be covered by the existing amnesty.

“The agreement with the Socialists included the shared wish not to leave anybody out,” Miriam Nogueras, the Junts parliament speaker, said when defending the party’s vote on Tuesday.

Sanchez is already facing a backlash among many of his own voters and some party members for having agreed on an amnesty. Critics say it’s unfair because it gives special treatment to a few and is only being done for the premier’s personal political gain.

Government officials, including Justice Minister Felix Bolanos, have said that the law is legally sound in its current form and doesn’t require further changes. Their counterparts in Junts say that they must take into consideration other crimes being investigated by judges, actions they say are partly politically motivated.

