(Bloomberg) -- Spain won’t allow further concessions to the U.K., which now seems set to leave the European Union without an agreement, acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

No further negotiation of the withdrawal agreement already endorsed by the EU is possible and there is no room for further concessions, Sanchez told the Spanish parliament in Madrid on Wednesday.

“What some months ago seemed unthinkable -- a hard Brexit or Brexit without agreement -- has now become a more than probable scenario,” Sanchez said.

