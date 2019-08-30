(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is not willing to negotiate a coalition with Podemos after losing trust in the rival party, according to the government’s spokeswoman.

An offer made by Sanchez’s Socialist party to Podemos in July is “no longer valid due to the breakdown in trust during the negotiations and the July 25 investiture vote,” acting government spokeswoman Isabel Celaa said during a press conference in Madrid Friday. After negotiations between the two parties broke down in July, Sanchez lost a confidence vote.

Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias said this week that his party would be prepared to accept the proposal made in July, after having rejected it at the time. The Socialists are now offering Podemos and others the chance to support a Socialist government without forming part of the administration. In exchange for support, the parties will be able to give input on a policy program.

Sanchez still has until Sept. 23 to take another crack at winning a confidence vote. If he fails, new elections will be held in November.

The Socialists had offered Podemos four positions in a coalition government: a senior minister for social affairs and the ministries of housing, social affairs and equality. Podemos rejected that proposal, saying it wanted more heavyweight ministries with larger budgets

