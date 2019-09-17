Spain’s Socialists Still Hope Key Party Will Back Government

(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s Socialists still hope anti-austerity party Podemos will back their attempt to form a government and avert new elections, acting Public Works Minister Jose Luis Abalos said.

The Socialists would accept support from Podemos without expecting them to formally endorse the party’s political program, Abalos told RNE Radio in an interview Tuesday

King Felipe VI will meet the leaders of main political parties on Tuesday to judge whether acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has enough support to form a government. If he judges that Sanchez doesn’t have sufficient backing, Spain is headed for fresh elections on Nov. 10.

To contact the reporter on this story: Charles Penty in Madrid at cpenty@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Chad Thomas at cthomas16@bloomberg.net, Rodrigo Orihuela

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.