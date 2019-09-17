Sep 17, 2019
Spain’s Socialists Still Hope Key Party Will Back Government
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s Socialists still hope anti-austerity party Podemos will back their attempt to form a government and avert new elections, acting Public Works Minister Jose Luis Abalos said.
- The Socialists would accept support from Podemos without expecting them to formally endorse the party’s political program, Abalos told RNE Radio in an interview Tuesday
- King Felipe VI will meet the leaders of main political parties on Tuesday to judge whether acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has enough support to form a government. If he judges that Sanchez doesn’t have sufficient backing, Spain is headed for fresh elections on Nov. 10.
To contact the reporter on this story: Charles Penty in Madrid at cpenty@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Chad Thomas at cthomas16@bloomberg.net, Rodrigo Orihuela
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.