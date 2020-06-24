Jun 24, 2020
Spain’s Support Fund, Czech Rates, Japan’s $2 Trillion: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Spain’s central bank is nudging the government to expand its $113 billion state-backed loan guarantee fund
- Czech policy makers are set to halt their steepest-in-EU rate cuts in today’s decision
- Sweden’s light-touch approach to managing the virus outbreak offers some lessons for elsewhere in the post-lockdown world, Bloomberg Economics analysis shows
- The Reserve Bank of New Zealand held interest rates Wednesday while pledging to deliver more stimulus as needed
- The Bank of Japan is signaling that its initial crisis response is done for now, according to opinions from last week’s policy meeting; meanwhile, a big chunk of the government’s more than $2 trillion in aid is stuck in administrative limbo
- One measure of economic “misery” points to trouble for President Donald Trump’s re-election prospects
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.