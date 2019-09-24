(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s Supreme Court rejected a bid by Francisco Franco’s family to block the transfer of the late dictator’s remains from a mountainside mausoleum to a cemetery outside Madrid, handing a victory to the ruling Socialist party.

Judges unanimously turned down the family’s appeal in its entirety, the court said in an emailed statement Tuesday.

The decision is a boost for acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as he gears up for yet another election in November, Spain’s fourth in as many years. Hobbled by a lack of support in parliament for his minority government to push through legislation, Sanchez had championed the cause of having Franco removed from the “Valley of the Fallen” basilica outside the Spanish capital.

Removing Franco, who governed Spain for nearly half a century after winning a bloody civil war, has been a longtime goal for the Socialists, who argue that the tomb glorifies his triumph.

Franco died in 1975. In the two decades before his death, he oversaw construction of the monument hewn from a mountain northwest of Madrid, where a giant stone cross towers over the church where his body was eventually laid to rest.

