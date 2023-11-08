(Bloomberg) -- Telefonica SA pledged to increase profit by about 2% each year as part of a strategic plan that forecasts the heavily indebted Spanish carrier will cut leverage and costs.

The increase in earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation will help it maintain an annual dividend of at least €0.30 per share through 2026, the Madrid-based firm said Wednesday in a presentation for its first investors day in over a decade. Operating free cash flow will increase by around 5% annually over the period.

Telefonica shares fell 1.8% at 1:42 p.m. in Madrid, reversing earlier gains. The stock has risen about 8% so far this year.

Telefonica made the pitch as the European telecommunications market is poised for a wave of consolidation, including the potential $20 billion merger of Orange SA and Masmovil Ibercom SA in Spain. That deal, in Telefonica’s biggest market, would reduce the number of major operators there to three, although regulators could seek to boost competition at the lower end of the market.

Going forward, the carrier said it expects growth to be mainly driven by the services it sells to consumers and businesses, as revenues from its high-margin wholesale business slow down.

In August, Telefonica lost a wholesale contract to Germany’s 1&1, causing its German division’s share price to crash. The carrier announced this week that it offered to take the unit private in a €2 billion ($2.1 billion) deal that could lead it to taking on more debt.

Telefonica’s wholesale business in Spain could also come under pressure. Digi Communications NV, which currently leases network capacity from Telefonica, may buy some assets from Orange and Masmovil as part of the remedies proposed by regulators to approve that deal.

Telefonica committed to cutting its leverage level to between 2.5 and 2.2 times Ebitda after leases by the end of 2026, from 2.6 times at the end of June, due to organic growth. It also said its capital expenditures would account for less than 12% of revenues in 2026, compared to 14% this year.

The pledges come after some analysts, including JPMorgan’s Akhil Dattani, had recommended that Telefonica cut its dividend given expectations that free cash flow will fall. Free cash flow is seen declining to €3.48 billion in 2026 from €3.73 billion this year, according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

Telefonica reported operating income before depreciation and amortization of €3.33 billion in the third quarter in a separate statement on Wednesday. That compared to an average estimate of €3.27 billion among analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Income in Spain was €1.14 billion in the quarter, a decline of 0.5% from a year earlier, in a sign that the carrier is making progress on its promise to stabilize profits at home. The carrier reiterated guidance for 2023 and confirmed its plan to pay a dividend of €0.30 per share for the year.

