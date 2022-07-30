(Bloomberg) -- More Spaniards are getting permanent jobs while temporary employment is falling after the government passed a labor reform earlier this year to limit short-term contracts.

Short-term gigs as percentage of the working force fell to 22% in the second quarter from 25% in the last quarter of 2021, according to the national statistics institute. Permanent jobs rose by nearly a million to 13.4 million since the fourth quarter while employment fell to 12.5%, its lowest since 2008.

For years Spain has had one of Europe’s highest rates of temporary employment, mostly among the young. Consecutive governments have struggled to breach the divide between permanent and temporary workers and progress under Pedro Sanchez, who has been prime minister since 2018, is a major win for his Socialist government. The premier has increased the minimum wage and implemented a successful furlough plan to protect jobs during the pandemic.

