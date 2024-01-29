(Bloomberg) -- Qualitas Energy, Spain’s top renewable energy fund, agreed to buy Heelstone Renewable Energy LLC from Ares Management LLC to expand in the US.

Heelstone has a 20-gigawatt portfolio, including photo-voltaic solar and energy storage assets, of which 179 megawatts are already in operation, 175 megawatts are under construction and the rest are ready-to-build, according to an emailed statement. No financial terms of the deal were disclosed.

The acquisition marks Qualitas’ return to the US, a market where it initially invested almost a decade ago with its first vehicle. Heelstone will continue to operate as an independent business, with no changes to its management.

The transaction will be carried out through Q-Energy V, one of Europe’s largest renewable energy funds with assets of €2.4 billion ($2.6 billion).

The same fund has been at the core of the firm’s international expansion in recent years. Qualitas in 2022 announced the Q-Energy V fund’s first close with more than €1.1 billion, mainly earmarked to invest in Germany, whose plan to transition to clean energy is among Europe’s most ambitious. Last year, the firm also set up an office in Poland.

Qualitas currently holds a 5-gigawatt portfolio of energy assets in operation and under development across Spain, Germany, the UK, Italy, Poland and Chile. It has managed more than €11 billion since the creation of its first fund in 2016.

