Spain on Monday became the fourth European nation to record more than 50,000 coronavirus deaths.

Fatalities from the disease reached 50,122, according to Health Ministry figures. A total of 408 people have died from the virus in the last week. Cases diagnosed over the past 24 hours fell to 2,822.

Spain is one of the countries in Europe to be hit hardest by the pandemic. The government imposed a national state of emergency and a strict nationwide lockdown from March to June to slow the spread of the virus, with management of the pandemic in the hands of regional governments since the end of the lockdown.

While some regions ordered restrictions on movement and curfews as cases increase again, Spain hasn’t imposed a strict lockdown like those seen in the U.K. and France in recent weeks.

However, authorities are warning Spaniards to avoid travel between regions and gatherings of more than 10 people over the holiday season. Spain’s economy is lagging behind major euro-area peers, with a contraction of 12% expected this year. Debt is mounting and unemployment is expected to remain around 20% for at least the next two years.

