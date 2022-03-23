(Bloomberg) --

Facing a three-decade high in inflation, workers in Spain are suggesting a compromise solution to dodge the kind of wage-price spiral dreaded by central bankers the world over.

The offer includes only gradual salary increases in the coming years -- a move that would ease pressure on employers already struggling with rising costs, according to Unai Sordo, who heads Comisiones Obreras, the country’s biggest union.

They have a request in return, however -- that companies refrain from large price hikes and limit dividend payouts.

“Our proposal aims to eliminate the risk of an inflationary spiral, but there needs to be guarantees that wages will be adjusted over two to three years to compensate for lost purchasing power,” Sordi told Bloomberg. Wage adjustment clauses should be included in new collective agreements, he said.

With the European Central Bank struggling to contain inflation that’s being largely driven by a spike in energy costs, Spain’s government is urging unions and employers’ organizations to reach an agreement to ease pressure on pay and prices.

Such a pact would be the first since Spain emerged from dictatorship in the late 1970s and flirted with hyperinflation triggered by an oil embargo.

ECB officials don’t see evidence of a wage spiral just yet. But they’re wary of Russia’s war in Ukraine raising the risk of second-round effects materializing. For Spanish central bank chief Pablo Hernandez de Cos, a nationwide accord -- where workers and employers share the burden -- is key to keeping a lid on prices.

“All agents involved have to assume a loss,” de Cos told business leaders last week. Early evidence shows some success with moderate wage increases and shrinking profit margins, he said.

Sordo warned that Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez must do more to cushion the impact of surging energy costs or risk widespread social upheaval. Fishermen and taxi drivers have joined a fuel-price protest by truckers that in just over a week has forced breweries, dairies and transport manufacturers to pause operations.

“Many sectors are being hit hard and are rapidly losing profitability” said Sordo, whose union organized a march across major cities on Wednesday demanding more government support. “We’re reaching a state of maximum tension.”

