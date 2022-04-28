(Bloomberg) -- The unemployment rate in Spain for under 25’s fell to the lowest level since December 2008 to 30.18% in the first quarter, with both male and female youth unemployment rates falling similarly. The overall unemployment rate unexpectedly rose slightly to 13.65% in the same period, according to INE, Spain’s national statistic office. The coronavirus pandemic hit the Spanish labor market especially hard, with the youth unemployment rate not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.