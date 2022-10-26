Spain Says It Can Avoid Recession Despite Headwinds

(Bloomberg) -- Spain is unlikely to fall into recession, with the economy still creating jobs despite growing global headwinds, according to Economy Minister Nadia Calvino.

“Indicators are not pointing in that direction,” Calvino said when asked in an interview with Telecinco television if the country will enter a contraction in the coming quarters.

The country’s fiscal watchdog, known as Airef, warned on Monday that Spain will likely experience a technical recession with two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

