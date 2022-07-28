Spain Says It Can Pipe More Gas to France by Fall, Easing Bottleneck

(Bloomberg) -- Spain can boost more exports of natural gas by pipeline to France, easing infrastructure bottlenecks ahead of what’s widely seen as a challenging winter in the midst of an energy crisis in Europe.

The Iberian nation is capable of increasing piped exports of natural gas to France by as much as 42% within two months, Teresa Ribera, environmental transition minister, who oversees energy, said in an interview. Spain has already explored using a turbo-compressor to add capacity to two relatively small existing pipes to France.

Doing so would allow the nation to increase shipments by 2 to 3 billion cubic meters a year, she said. That would cover to about 5% of France’s annual consumption of the fuel, according to industry data compiled by Bloomberg.

France, normally a supplier of energy to other parts Europe, has a crisis of its own as disruption of nuclear power generation compounds the soaring gas prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The nation is seeking ways to curb consumption as it doesn’t rule out a cut-off of Russian gas supply.

“We can go up to 9 or 10 BCMs, and this can be available in two months” without having to build new structures, Ribera said, adding that achieving those levels would depend on the capacities of France’s domestic pipelines.

Ribera also said that in recent days the two pipes have been working at full capacity whereas in the past they had never been at more than 20% to 30%.

Her comments come as Enagas SA, Spain’s gas network operator, runs simulations on capacity increases with its French counterpart Terega SA. The Spanish government is the largest shareholder of Enagas.

For years, Spain suffered from sparse gas connections to the rest of Europe, which led to it building large numbers of plants that could handle seaborne deliveries of liquefied natural gas -- making it home to almost two-fifths of western Europe’s plants now, according to Enagas figures.

Europe’s ambitious plan to walk away from Russian natural gas and replace a chunk of it with LNG has highlighted infrastructure discrepancies. There are few significant pipeline links from key LNG import terminals mainly in western Europe and Spain to more vulnerable land-locked nations in the center and the east of the continent.

Europe’s Plan to Replace Russian Gas Stumbles on LNG Bottlenecks

Plans to build a bigger gas pipeline from Spain to France were shelved in 2018 but the idea has been revived and is now being discussed again by policymakers.

Due to the energy crunch, Spain has also started discussing the construction of an undersea pipeline to Italy.

In the meantime a system of using shuttle vessels to deliver LNG has been set up, running from a large LNG plant in Barcelona to Livorno in Italy.

“We have spoken to Italy” about constructing the undersea pipe, Ribera said. But for now the best solution are the shuttles because of the time it will take to build a pipeline.

(Adds detail on infrastructure disparities in ninth paragraph.)

