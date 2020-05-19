(Bloomberg) --

Spain’s government is proposing a 14-day extension for country’s monthslong state of emergency, once it expires May 23.

The government will seek to extend the state of emergency “to June 7,” government spokesperson Maria Jesus Montero said in a press conference Tuesday. The request for the extension will be presented to parliament Wednesday and if it isn’t approved “people’s health would be put at severe risk” she said.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had said last week that he would seek a one-month extension, after having sought a series of two-week extensions since first declaring the state of emergency March 14. The state of emergency grants the governmetn extraordinary powers.

The state of emergency is necessary “until the end of the lockdown phasing out process,” Health Minister Salvador Illa said, speaking aside Montero at Tuesday’s press conference. Illa also said that masks will be mandatory in public spaces.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.