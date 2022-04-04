(Bloomberg) -- Spanish police seized a yacht belonging to Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, as part of sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine.

The 78-meter-long ship, called Tango, is valued at more than 90 million euros ($99 million), and has been impounded at the port of Palma de Mallorca by the police in coordination with U.S.’s FBI and Homeland Security Investigations, according to a statement from the Spanish Civil Guard on Monday.

The Cook Islands-flagged vessel is registered by a Virgin Islands-based entity, managed in turn by other firms located in Panama, the police said.

Vekselberg, who’s chairman of Renova Management AG, has been sanctioned by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control, but not by the European Union.

