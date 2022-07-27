(Bloomberg) -- The Spanish government cut its economic growth estimate for next year as soaring inflation starts to weigh on the euro zone’s fourth-largest economy.

Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said the economy will likely grow 2.7% in 2023, down from the government’s previous forecast of 3.5%. The government maintain its GDP forecast of 4.3% for this year.

“Without a doubt inflation is the main challenge of the Spanish economy at this moment,” Calvino said in a press conference after the government’s weekly cabinet meeting. “The war is having important economic and social effects around the world. All governments are revising down their growth estimates.”

While the new estimate is more in line with the Spanish central bank’s current 2023 GDP forecast of 2.8%, Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos said Tuesday evening that the estimates for this year and next are both set to be cut.

The International Monetary Fund, European Commission and the OECD are less confident, predicting 2%, 2.1% and 2.2% respectively.

Inflation, which probably jumped to its highest in nearly four decades in July, threatens to derail the recovery of an economy still reeling from the pandemic. Facing pressure to ease the impact of red-hot prices, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is preparing new levies on banks and energy firms to help pay for measures to lower fuel costs and help poor families.

The government stuck with its fiscal estimates, saying the 2022 deficit will hit 5% of the gross domestic product, with debt at 115% of GDP.

It also set a spending cap of 198 billion euros ($201 billion) in 2023, slightly up from the previous record of 196 billion euros this year. The expenditure ceiling kicks off the negotiation in the governing coalition for next year’s draft budget.

