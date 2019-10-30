(Bloomberg) -- The manifesto of Spain’s Socialist Party pledges higher wages for public servants, help for renters, a tax clampdown for banks and the very wealthy -- and a day to remember Spaniards killed by Franco.

“Spain needs to put in motion a project of which we’ll all feel proud in years to come,” Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday, when he presented the 54-page document at a ceremony in Madrid. “Only with a strong and stable government will we be able to conquer the future.”

To be sure, the Socialist path to power is by no means clear. Opinion polls point to Sanchez falling short of an overall majority in elections on Nov. 10 and having to reach out to political rivals to be able to form a government.

Here are some of the main proposals of the Socialist program:

Taxes: Greater “fiscal justice” will end the “anomaly of the slight tax contribution of large corporations as well as the financial sector and large technological companies” “Greater control of individuals with high net worth” Tax changes won’t hurt low and middle-income earners and will cut the fiscal burden for SMEs

Salaries, pensions, jobs: Increase minimum wage until it reaches 60% of the average salary 2% increase for public worker pensions in 2020 Pensions raised in 2020 in line with real CPI Drive to reduce youth unemployment

Labor rights, equality: Balanced gender representation on company boards to be achieved over four years Equal paternity and maternity rights

Housing: Creation of accessible rental stock

Catalonia, national unity Promote a strong and cohesive Spain Tackle Catalan conflict by constitutional means through dialogue Promote decentralization by moving HQs of some state institutions to other cities

Environment: Approved climate change law so that 74% of power comes from renewable sources by 2030, 100% by 2050

Civil War legacy: Drive to exhume Spanish Civil War dead from mass graves Remove remaining Franco-era symbols from public places Declare Oct. 31 day of remembrance for victims of Franco regime



